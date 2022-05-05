Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Raised by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $196.73. 993,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,970. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

