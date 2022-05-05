Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.45. 733,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

