Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $224.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $214.91 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

