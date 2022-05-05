Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.01. 1,014,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.46.

