Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.01. 1,014,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

