Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.79. 24,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,177. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

