Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.15 on Thursday, reaching $381.19. 644,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

