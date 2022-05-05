Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.20. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.56 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

