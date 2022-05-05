Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Investure LLC’s Largest Position

Investure LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 45.2% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investure LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $283,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.14. 154,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

