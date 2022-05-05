Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $203.71 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.