Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.