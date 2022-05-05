Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE VAPO opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 269,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

