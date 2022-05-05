Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $840.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Varex Imaging (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.