Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.70 million.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,595. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

