Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.70 million.
Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,595. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
