Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -(0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.54 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

VRNS stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,525. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

