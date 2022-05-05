Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 175,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,307. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

About Venator Materials (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.