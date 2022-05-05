Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 412.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.