Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.47

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.47 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 38.30 ($0.48). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 38.10 ($0.48), with a volume of 70,848 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.55. The firm has a market cap of £48.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

