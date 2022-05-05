Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $19.06. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.