Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 11.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.86. 17,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 800,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCYT. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

