Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 3583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.59 and a beta of 1.96.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.