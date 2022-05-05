VeriCoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $142,075.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,927.60 or 1.00126921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001448 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,006,846 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

