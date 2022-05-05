Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $193.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.70.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.