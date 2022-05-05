Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.30.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.07. 81,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

