Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Veritone has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

