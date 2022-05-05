Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Veritone has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Veritone by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

