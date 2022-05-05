Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,124.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,124.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00264420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014995 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.