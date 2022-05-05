Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of DSP stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $36.46.

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

