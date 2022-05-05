Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 41,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$604,288.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,093,614.62. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$208,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,770 shares in the company, valued at C$2,547,888.40. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,287 over the last quarter.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

