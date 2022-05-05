Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.12

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.12, but opened at $41.10. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 14,198 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

