Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VST opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

