Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of VG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,855. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.