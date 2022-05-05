Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of VG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,855. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 361,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

