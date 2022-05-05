Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €35.25 ($37.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

