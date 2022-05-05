Vornado Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 385.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

NYSE VNO opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

