Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE VNO opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

