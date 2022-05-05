Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 797,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,546. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

