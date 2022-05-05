Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 41,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.