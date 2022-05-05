Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 6,874 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 3,383,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.