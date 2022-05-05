Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

IWM traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, hitting $193.52. 38,742,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,672,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

