Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,110 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

