Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,097 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after buying an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,702,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,177,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

