Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

