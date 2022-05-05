Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DE opened at $396.35 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.
In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.