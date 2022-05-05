Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $396.35 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.37.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

