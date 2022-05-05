Wade G W & Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.