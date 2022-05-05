Wade G W & Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,300.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,324.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,779.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

