Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

