Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 7,832 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 27,138,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,232,262. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

