Wade G W & Inc. Sells 256,949 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,949 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

IP stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

