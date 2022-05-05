Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The company has a market cap of $420.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

