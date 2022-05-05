Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.18. 90,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.